Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 978 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

