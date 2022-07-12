HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $815,548,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

CCI opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

