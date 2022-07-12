Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.7% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of META stock opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.16 and a 200-day moving average of $223.74.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.