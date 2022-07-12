SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Increased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21,931.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 120,405 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

