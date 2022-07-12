Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

