Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,234 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.