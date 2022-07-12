Greenleaf Trust Has $1.21 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.