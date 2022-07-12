Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

