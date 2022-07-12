Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
KMB stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.
KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.
In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
