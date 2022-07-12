New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $42,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $324.31 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.17.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

