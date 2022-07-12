Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Cummins worth $105,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.