Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Equifax worth $112,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equifax by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.25 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

