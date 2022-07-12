Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 129,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 691,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,936,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

