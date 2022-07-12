iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,889 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $53,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

