5,510 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,783 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 868,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 109,238 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.