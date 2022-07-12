IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $331.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $334.52. The company has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

