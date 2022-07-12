Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,386,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,927,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

