Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.3139 dividend. This represents a yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 173,445 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

