Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura downgraded Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wipro from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.
Wipro stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $9.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wipro by 347.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 243.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 2,762,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,749,000 after buying an additional 1,962,931 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $10,052,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 1,237,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
