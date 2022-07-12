Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.44.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.