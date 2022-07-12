TheStreet Downgrades Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.83.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

