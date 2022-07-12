Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.