Callahan Advisors LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

