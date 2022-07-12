WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 25.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

