Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Has $554,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

