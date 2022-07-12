Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

