Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 352.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

