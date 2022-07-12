Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Horizon Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

