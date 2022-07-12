Security Financial Services INC. Has $300,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

