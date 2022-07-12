Credit Suisse Group Trims GAP (NYSE:GPS) Target Price to $8.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. GAP has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after acquiring an additional 415,813 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 445,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,512 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.