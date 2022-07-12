Boyar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

