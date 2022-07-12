Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 161,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,502,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arista Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,976 shares of company stock worth $52,940,859. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.