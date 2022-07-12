Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

