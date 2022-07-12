HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 700 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

SCHW stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

