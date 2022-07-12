Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 25,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

