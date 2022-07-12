Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $127.40.

