The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

WMB stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

