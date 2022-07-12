Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 54,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.