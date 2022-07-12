Keel Point LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($222.00) to €214.00 ($214.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

