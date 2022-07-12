Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 655 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

