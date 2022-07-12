ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

