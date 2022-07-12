Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 125 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

