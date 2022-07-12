Patron Partners LLC Buys 297 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

