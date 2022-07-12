New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of State Street worth $35,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

STT stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

