Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in AbbVie by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in AbbVie by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ABBV opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
