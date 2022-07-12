McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 1,095 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

