Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Baxter International worth $42,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 272,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

