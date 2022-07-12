Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $43,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.86. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

