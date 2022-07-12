Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Biogen worth $111,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $358.77.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

