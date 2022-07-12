Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in AbbVie by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.7% in the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $270.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

